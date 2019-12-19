Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

AP-REL-THE-RECKONING-SUNDAYS-AFTER-BELENCHIA
SUNDAYS AFTER: Survivor makes use of pain through activism
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mark Belenchia didn’t stay quiet. He told his mother and his uncle, in the mid-1970s. He told a parish priest, then the vicar general, in 1985. Still, the clergyman Belenchia said sexually abused him when he was a child in Shelby, Mississippi, remained in collar and cassock. Over the years, his quest to make sense of his own tragedy transformed into a crusade against clergy abuse that’s become his life’s focus. He said activism gives him purpose and direction. He’s able to make use of his pain, to help other survivors struggling to cope with theirs.
SMALL PLANE CRASH
Plane runs out of fuel, crashes in Mississippi; pilot hurt
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A pilot has been injured after his single-engine plane ran out of fuel and crashed in Mississippi. Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Kelly Campanella told news outlets the pilot suffered a minor head injury and was airlifted to a Tupelo hospital for treatment. Investigators said it appears he was the only person on board. Campanella confirmed first responders received a call from air traffic controllers saying they had lost contact with the Cessna plane just before 6 p.m. Photos from the scene near Starkville showed the small plane downed in between two trees and not far from a home. Federal agencies will begin investigating Thursday.
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
MERIDIAN SCHOOL BOARD
Mississippi city council confirms new school board member
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city council has confirmed a new school board member. The Meridian City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to appoint Ron Turner to the Meridian Public School District Board. Turner currently serves as the executive director of the city's housing authority. News outlets report Councilwoman Kim Houston voted against the appointment. Houston said she felt it was important to appoint a member with a vested interest in someone currently in the district. The Meridian Star says her spouse, Gary Houston, resigned from the board Monday after serving five years. Turner has four children who attended the district. He assured the council he's remained actively involved.
AP-US-WORLDCOM-EBBERS
Ailing former WorldCom CEO ordered freed from prison
NEW YORK (AP) — A former top executive sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history has been ordered freed early from prison for medical reasons. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ordered the release of former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers on Wednesday after hearing lawyers discuss his medical condition. Ebbers was not in court and his lawyers said he was hospitalized Wednesday.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.