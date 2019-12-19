Opelika man arrested, charged with electronic solicitation of a child

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested Wednesday and is accused of soliciting a child.
27-year-old Robert Chad Kelley is charged with felony electronic solicitation of a child.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, investigators received information regarding solicitation of a child for immoral purposes on Dec. 3. Investigators found that Kelley had been electronically contacting a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of having sexual relations.
The sheriff’ said during the communications, Kelley was trying to arrange to pick up the girl for her to spend the night with him for the purpose of sexual relations.
Kelley is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. Additional charges are pending.
