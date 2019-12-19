‘Police activity’ blocking I-65 northbound in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police activity is blocking all lanes of Interstate 65 northbound at Clay Street in Montgomery, according to ALGO.
The Alabama Department of Transportation Cameras show traffic is being diverted from I-65 northbound to I-85 northbound at the Interchange.
Traffic is also delayed on I-85 southbound at the interchange.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPD to get information on what exactly is happening and we are waiting to hear back.
State Troopers confirm they are assisting Montgomery police.
