Sanderson Farms: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) _ Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Laurel, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.
The poultry producer posted revenue of $906.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $53.3 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.
Sanderson Farms shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74% in the last 12 months.
