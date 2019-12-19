Several Fever Country players sign during early signing period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked the early signing period for high school student-athletes across the country. Football players from all over Fever Country got a head start towards their college futures, signing on the dotted line.
A pair of Reeltown High School football players are moving on to the next level. Eric Shaw is SEC bound after signing with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“It’s a weight off my shoulders. I’ve been committed for a while. So, I’ve been knowing where I’m going. To finally make it official. It’s time to get the playbook and get everything done. Trying to build to next year to get on that field early,” said Shaw.
Running back Cameron Faison is headed to Dodge City Community College.
“It means a lot to me. I want to thank God first. My family, the Reeltown family, they helped me get through this. My teachers. Just a blessing to be here,” said Faison.
At Montgomery Catholic, offensive lineman Chase Little signed with the Troy Trojans. Little is a 6-foot-6, 305-pounder who recorded 103 pancake blocks for the Knights this season. For Little, there were many schools he could’ve chosen, but he will head to Troy where he will play in a Chip Lindsey offense that averaged 33.8 points per game.
“It’s really big for me. Not many people have this opportunity that I do. I had 15 schools that had confidence in me that I could do what I was supposed to do. Me being able to pick the college of my choice is really big. It’s a dream I’ve had ever since I was little,” said Little.
Joining Little at Troy from around Fever Country will be TJ Jackson (Stanhope Elmore), Deyunkrea Lewis (Robert E. Lee) and Jabre Barber (Dothan High School).
For Pike Road, history for its football program was made. Kicker Aubrey Grace became the first player from the Pike Road program to sign to play at a D-I school. Grace is taking his talents to Alabama State. He was 66 for 68 on extra points this season.
A pair of Fever Country players will be headed to the Plains at Auburn. Jeremiah Wright (Selma) and Cam Riley (Hillcrest-Evergreen) will join Auburn as part of the No. 5 ranked signing class, according to ESPN.
Attending Alabama will be Javion Cohen (Central-Phenix City), and Kristian Story (Lanett). They’re part of the No. 2 signing class, according to ESPN.
