2 suspects arrested in Lanett on robbery, attempted murder, burglary charges

LANETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police arrested two suspects Wednesday following a home invasion.
Quadarious Thomas and Antavious Sharpe, both 22 years old from Valley, Alabama, are charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary.
The home invasion happened Dec. 11 on East 20th Street.
According to the Lanett Police Department, warrants are pending for 22-year-old Gabriel Gilliam for the same charges as Thomas and Sharpe.
Thomas and Sharpe are being held on the Chambers County Detention Center.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or 334-644-5269.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.