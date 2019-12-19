Volunteer fire chief comes to aide of officer struggling with suspect

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs police officer will forever be grateful to a volunteer fire chief’s help Wednesday night. It came during some scary moments while the officer wrestled with a suspect.
Midway Volunteer Fire Chief Jeffery Scott couldn’t believe what he was witnessing. “I looked, and thought, there’s somebody on the ground,” he explained.
It was a police officer on the ground wrestling with suspect Kevin D. Williams. It happened around 7 p.m. on Blackmon Street, just blocks from downtown.
“Kind of lined up with the bush over there,” Chief Scott said as he pointed across the street to a small tree.
The officer had just pulled over Williams on a traffic stop. Williams reportedly admitted he had been smoking dope, and the situation quickly turned dangerous.
“The only thing I did is I grabbed one arm, he grabbed another, we fold him up and when he realized there he said, “I give up, I give up, I give up",” Scott said.
Chief Danny Jackson says there’s no question in his mind had the fire chief not come to the rescue, this would have been an entirely different story.
“He did fight back with the officer and the officer advised he tried to go for his weapon,” said Chief Jackson.
“He was out of breath a little,” said Scott.
Once Kevin Williams was handcuffed and put in the cruiser, investigators say they found crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and $20,000 in cash inside his vehicle.
“I’ve only been here six years, but I know it’s definitely the largest drug bust we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Jackson.
Court records show Kevin Williams faces a drug trafficking charge and second-degree assault against a police officer. He’s expected to make his first court appearance Friday those charges in Bullock County.
The chief declined to identify the police officer but said he suffered a broken bone in his back. The chief anticipates a full recovery for the two-year veteran.
Chief Jackson added he was “proud” of his young policeman and said he is a good police officer. The chief said he shuddered at getting that phone call after hours in light of what’s happened in Alabama this year.
Several police officers have died in the line of duty in 2019, including Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big’ John Williams. An Ozark police officer remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot last week.
“I appreciate you helping my officer,” Chief Jackson told Chief Scott near the scene.
