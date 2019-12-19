A weekend soaker for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have time, get your Christmas shopping done today and tomorrow. The weekend won’t be a fun time to be outside; a cold, soaking rain is likely by Saturday evening, Saturday night and Sunday.
That’s the bad news. The good news? Today and tomorrow look great. Sunny, cool weather headlines the forecast for Thursday and Friday; afternoon temperatures both days will warm into the 50s, with nighttime and morning temperatures in the 30s. No rain, no wind, no big problems.
Late Friday night, a surface low begins to deepen in the Gulf of Mexico. That will spread rain over the state - first in the form of some scattered rain Saturday morning, then a more widespread soaking late Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are likely, and this is the kind of rain that could last for several hours at a time.
As the surface low grows stronger, the wind field around it will, too. So, it could be breezy at times Saturday night into Sunday.
With clouds and rain, temperatures will be on the cool side - 40s at night, 50s during the daytime. Throw in the rain and a stout easterly wind, and it will feel even colder.
Scattered rain lingers into Monday, before a clearing trend begins Tuesday. Expect dry, warm weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; sunshine will warm us into the upper 60s and lower 70s both days. No White Christmas, but Santa will certainly appreciate the dry, clear flying conditions across Alabama.
