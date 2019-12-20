Alabama’s low unemployment rate hits 7th straight record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How low can it go? That question has yet to be answered, but Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to fall to new historic lows with each passing month.
The state’s unemployment rate had never been under 3 percent until October when it dove to 2.8 percent. In November, it fell again, this time to 2.7 percent, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
It’s the seventh straight month of new record lows, according to ADL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. At the same time a year earlier, the rate stood at 3.8 percent.
“We are consistently seeing yearly drops that are the highest in the nation," said Gov. Kay Ivey. "Our jobs count continues to break records and beat expectations. More than 80,000 Alabamians are working today that weren’t last year. All this data combines to paint a picture of economic health in Alabama. We have one more month to report on for 2019, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a banner year!”
The November rate represents 2,203,495 employed persons, which is also a new record high. ADL said that number represents an over-the-year increase of 82,609.
“The number of jobs our economy is supporting is, yet again, at a record high. We’ve seen a gain of more than 50,000 jobs since this time last year,” said Washington. “Our job growth rate in November is the highest it’s been all year, and we’ve once again surpassed the national job growth rate.”
Wages have also increased, both over-the-month and over-the-year. Average weekly earnings in November were $863.11, up $1.06 from October, and up $21.56 from November 2018.
LOWEST COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE - Shelby County at 1.8 percent, Marshall County at 2 percent, and Limestone and Madison Counties at 2.1 percent.
HIGHEST COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE - Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 6.3 percent, Clarke County at 4.8 percent, and Greene and Lowndes counties at 4.7 percent.
