Annie Camp Junior High athletes help save man from committing suicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Teens face challenges daily as they continue to grow in life.
However, on Dec. 5, a group of girls from the Annie Camp Junior High Basketball team stepped into a life or death challenge with a man they did not know who was preparing to commit suicide.
The routine walk to Sonic before a basketball game turned into a heart-dropping moment for a group of young girls between the ages of 12- and 14-years-old.
“We were walking across the bridge, and the man said to us, “Y’all have a nice life.” [And] so we all just stopped and we looked back and he was tying cable cords up to the bridge," says 8th grader Jimaria Jackson. “As soon as he put the rope around his neck, we called 9-1-1.”
While Jackson was on the phone with dispatch, the other girls, Diamonique Reynolds, A’niah Graves, McKinna Robinson, and Allannah Orsby, were talking to the man until help arrived.
When officers showed up, the girls headed back to school to get ready for their game.
Moments later before the game, the girls were told the man was okay and was being transported by an ambulance.
“We were still worried though, but also just happy he was okay,” says Graves.
Although the student-athletes were given a thumbs up on the man’s condition, they say they used the terrifying moment as motivation to play their hearts out for him.
“It is kind of tough, you see people leaving every day,” said Orsby.
The team of heroes has a message for the man, who they’ve had no contact with since the incident, and to others who think about ending their life.
“I’m glad we saved you, and I’m glad you didn’t give up on life because no matter where you are, we care about you, and you motivate us for every game," says Jackson. "Keep your head up and keep striving through life because one day you’re going to be something great.”
The girls’ head coach, Vicki Montgomery, called them brave and said she’s proud of them.
