County Road 12: Troy tree of steel shines tall

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - We probably all know someone like this. They come up with some wild idea and then have the talent and skills to actually build it. That’s the case in Troy, Alabama, where one man is taking his Holiday Spirit to new heights.
“We’ve built some things over the years, my brother and I, that we still laugh at," said Troy resident Chann Senn. “We came up with the idea of building a Christmas tree, a little larger than normal.”
It all started a few years ago when his daughters wanted to do some outside decorating. Senn didn’t want to hang lights all over the place so he came up with something a little different. It definitely has the neighbors and those driving by, looking up.
“Usually when you’re standing it up and people will drive by like, what the heck is he doing?”
Senn built a tree, made up of six attachable sections, that stretches to the sky.
“It’s steel and plastic. A lot of people would laugh. An engineer may frown if he understood it’s stitched together with hundreds of zip ties,” Senn said. "We’ve got 2700 lights and it’s just under 30 feet tall. Every light strand is tied to the frame.”
When it’s time to turn the lights out on Christmas season, Senn says it’s actually pretty easy to put away.
“It can be disassembled and folded down flat where it just disappears in the yard.”
It’s a sight that would make Clark Griswold (from the movie Christmas Vacation) smile.
"We didn’t necessarily want to be identified as the Griswolds. If the other kids in the neighborhood enjoy it as much as my own, we’ve done the right thing.”
As for the future, it’s 30 feet now with room to grow.
