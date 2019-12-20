Food for Thought 12/19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Subway (100 N. Union St.): 99
Destin Connection (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (7248 Halcyon Park Dr.): 98
Krystal (2678 Zelda Rd.): 98
Low Scores
Nisana Food Mart (541 W. Fairview Ave.): 84
Priority item: Establishment had no sanitizing solution
West Fairview Package Store (427 W. Fairview Ave.): 86
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
One Stop (4320 Narrow Lane Rd.): 87
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; rodent droppings in storage room
American Deli (3031 Rosa Parks Ave.): 87
Priority Item: Cooked chicken wings left out at improper temperature
Sinclair’s East (7847 Vaughn Rd.): 90
Priority Item: Cheese/tomatoes in salad cooler at improper temperature
