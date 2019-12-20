Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drought that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires in the Southeast has receded across most of the region, and more rain is on the way. A federal report released Thursday shows only tiny portions of Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are still too dry after weeks of regular rainfall. But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions. That includes part of the heavily populated greater Atlanta area. A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall. Forecasters say heavy rains predicted for this weekend could break records and further alleviate drought conditions.