Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OPEN-RECORDS-ATLANTA
Reed aide guilty in records case
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia jury has found a former aide to former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed guilty of violating the state's open records laws. The Fulton County jury on Thursday found Jenna Garland committed two misdemeanors by ordering a subordinate to delay release of public documents politically damaging to Reed and some members of the City Council. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports jurors deliberated about an hour before rendering a verdict. Garland showed little emotion as it was announced. The state has asked for $1,000 fines on each count. The judge reduced the fines to $750 on each count.
AP-US-VOTER-PURGE-GEORGIA
Georgia restores 22,000 purged voter registrations
ATLANTA (AP) — After purging more than 300,000 voters from the rolls, Georgia election officials have restored roughly 22,000 of them. Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s office said Thursday there had been an error in the way their voting history was screened. Raffensperger’s office said the issue stemmed from the way the process of maintaining the voter list was carried out in 2015. Election officials on Monday purged 308,753 voter registrations that were deemed inactive. A voting rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams filed an emergency motion seeking to stop part of the purge. A federal judge heard arguments on it Thursday afternoon.
HIGH SCHOOL-NUDE PHOTO TRADING
Investigators: Up to 50 victims in Georgia nude photo ring
TRENTON, Ga. (AP) — Police officials in Georgia's northwestern corner say as many as 50 adults and minors may be victims of a group of people trading sexually explicit photos. Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross and Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith tell local news outlets on Thursday that they're working with Dade County High School and others to identify victims. Smith says prosecutors believe crimes were committed. No one has yet been arrested or charged. Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward. Investigators say they don't seek to embarrass or attack anyone who may have been pushed to trade nude photos.
STUNTMAN-DEATH
Georgia jury awards $8.6M in 'Walking Dead' stuntman's death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has awarded $8.6 million to the family of a stuntman killed during the production of a “Walking Dead” episode in 2017. The Daily Report reports the verdict Thursday comes after a week-long trial before Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley. Jurors began deliberations late Tuesday and handed up the verdict shortly before 6 p.m. Lawyers for AMC and production company Stalwart Films had argued that John Bernecker’s death in a fall from a balcony during a staged fight was an unforeseen accident that happened when he missed a landing pad 25 feet below. Bernecker’s parents sued, claiming they skimped on safety measures for financial and scheduling concerns.
ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA SPECIAL ELECTION
3 candidates qualify for southwest Georgia state House seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans and a Democrat have qualified to run for a vacant state House seat in southwest Georgia. They're seeking to replace Republican Jay Powell, who died last month at a legislative retreat. The Republicans include Tommy Akridge and Joe Campbell, both of Camilla. Jewell Howard of Baconton is running as a Democrat. The three candidates will run together regardless of party in the Jan. 21 special election. A runoff will be Feb. 25 if no candidate wins a majority. House District 171 covers parts of Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties.
AP-US-SHRIMP-NETS-TURTLES
Plan to save sea turtles from shrimp boats scaled way back
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal regulators have vastly scaled back a plan to make more shrimp nets include sea turtle escape hatches. A conservation group calls it "a dangerous departure." The proposed rule would have required about 5,800 inshore shrimp boats to use turtle excluder devices. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday made a rule public that applies to fewer than 1,100 boats. The new rule takes effect in April 2021. Officials expect it will save as many as 1,160 sea turtles a year. But that's about 1,300 fewer than the estimate was for the 2016 proposal.
SOUTHEASTERN DROUGHT
After 'flash drought,' only sliver of Southeast too dry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drought that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires in the Southeast has receded across most of the region, and more rain is on the way. A federal report released Thursday shows only tiny portions of Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are still too dry after weeks of regular rainfall. But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions. That includes part of the heavily populated greater Atlanta area. A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall. Forecasters say heavy rains predicted for this weekend could break records and further alleviate drought conditions.
ATLANTA GAS LIGHT-RATES
Georgia regulators approve $65.3M natural gas rate increase
ATLANTA (AP) — Many natural gas customers across Georgia will be paying more after state regulators approved a rate increase. The Georgia Public Service Commission voted 5-0 Thursday to allow Atlanta Gas Light to raise rates by a total of $65.3 million. That will add $2.54 to monthly gas bills for average residential customers. Atlanta Gas Light maintains the pipes that deliver natural gas to 1.6 million customers across the state. Charges are included in bills that customers pay to natural gas marketers. Public Service Commissioner Chuck Eaton says the company needs money to expand service for a growing population.