Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Gov.-elect keeping leader of the Mississippi National Guard
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The current leader of the Mississippi National Guard is keeping that job after the new governor takes office. Maj. Gen. Janson “Durr”Boyles has been adjutant general since September 2016. He was chosen by current Gov. Phil Bryant. The governor-elect, Republican Tate Reeves, will be inaugurated in January. He says Thursday that he's choosing Boyles to remain as the military leader. After Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Boyles led the National Guard's engineering response in Mississippi. He later served overseas during deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo.
Plan to save sea turtles from shrimp boats scaled way back
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal regulators have vastly scaled back a plan to make more shrimp nets include sea turtle escape hatches. A conservation group calls it "a dangerous departure." The proposed rule would have required about 5,800 inshore shrimp boats to use turtle excluder devices. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday made a rule public that applies to fewer than 1,100 boats. The new rule takes effect in April 2021. Officials expect it will save as many as 1,160 sea turtles a year. But that's about 1,300 fewer than the estimate was for the 2016 proposal.
SUNDAYS AFTER: Survivor makes use of pain through activism
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mark Belenchia didn’t stay quiet. He told his mother and his uncle, in the mid-1970s. He told a parish priest, then the vicar general, in 1985. Still, the clergyman Belenchia said sexually abused him when he was a child in Shelby, Mississippi, remained in collar and cassock. Over the years, his quest to make sense of his own tragedy transformed into a crusade against clergy abuse that’s become his life’s focus. He said activism gives him purpose and direction. He’s able to make use of his pain, to help other survivors struggling to cope with theirs.
Plane runs out of fuel, crashes in Mississippi; pilot hurt
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A pilot has been injured after his single-engine plane ran out of fuel and crashed in Mississippi. Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Kelly Campanella told news outlets the pilot suffered a minor head injury and was airlifted to a Tupelo hospital for treatment. Investigators said it appears he was the only person on board. Campanella confirmed first responders received a call from air traffic controllers saying they had lost contact with the Cessna plane just before 6 p.m. Photos from the scene near Starkville showed the small plane downed in between two trees and not far from a home. Federal agencies will begin investigating Thursday.
Lawsuit: Diabetic Mississippi inmate died asking for insulin
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a diabetic Mississippi inmate, jailed for allegedly violating her own protection order, died while pleading for insulin from authorities who largely ignored her. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports the woman's daughter, Kayla Rush, is suing Jackson County, the sheriff's office, sheriff, jailers and the then-contracted health care provider. Thirty-eight-year-old Cindy Michelle Arnold was found dead on the floor of her Jackson County jail cell in September 2018, just two days after being arrested and charged with violating her protective order against her former common-law husband. Authorities said she had called her ex and invited him to her home, where they got into a dispute.
Report: Waits spike at Mississippi driver's license stations
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A report by a Mississippi's legislative watchdog agency says that average wait times have tripled at state driver's license stations over the past two years. News outlets report agency released the report Wednesday. It attributed the increases to reasons including vacancies and the adoption of a computer system that the report says increased processing times for routine transactions by 40% to 50%. The report says the state Department of Public Safety is working to lessen wait times, but should look to neighboring states for inspiration on how to improve its driver's licenses services.