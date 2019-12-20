Man retried for 2012 Montgomery murder sentenced to life in prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man who was convicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison, then retried and convicted a second time has learned his fate. Jordan Thomas will serve life in prison.
Thomas was first convicted in 2014, and Judge Charles Price sentenced him to 75 years in prison. But the conviction was thrown out on appeal after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals found the jury charges in that trial were incomplete.
Fast forward five years and, for the second time, a Montgomery County returned with a guilty verdict against him for the Oct. 2012 death of Dennis Johnson.
District Attorney Daryl Bailey said evidence showed the two were involved in an ongoing dispute before the murder and that Thomas shot Johnson while he was sitting on his friend’s porch. The suspect is said to have fled the scene before dumping the murder weapon.
Bailey said in both trials Thomas mounted a self-defense claim, testifying he shot and killed Johnson after the victim pulled a gun and pointed it at him. The DA said eyewitness testimony proved Johnson never pulled any weapon.
Bailey said evidence also showed that while Thomas was awaiting his second trial, “he paid off witnesses and attempted to interfere with the prosecution of his case.”
Judge J.R. Gaines handed down the sentence. “I am thankful that this dangerous criminal is once again off the streets of Montgomery,” Bailey said. “He will now be removed from our community for the rest of his life. Judge Gaines sent a strong message that this senseless violence in our community is unacceptable.”
