Meet Chris West, newly-appointed Lowndes County sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new sheriff has been appointed in Lowndes County following the tragic death of “Big John” Williams.
Newly-appointed Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West says he’s still experiencing a roller coaster of emotions after becoming the sheriff.
“My emotions just kind of ran crazy,” he said.
West says Williams was “larger than life” and a man everyone loved. He says there will never be anyone who can make such a huge impact in the community.
“I don’t look to fill his shoes. I look to be a vessel that provides the best possible law enforcement that Lowndes County can get,” said West.
West has spent over 20 years working in law enforcement, including time worked under “Big John” as chief deputy. He says they were more than colleagues, they were friends.
“It hurt to see him lying there,” West said.
While he wants to do the role justice, West says it’s hard for him to be excited about his new title.
“I never ever figured that I would be the sheriff. I felt like one day I would like to run for election, I just never figured it would be like this,” he said.
He says that in this difficult time he wants to make everyone feel included and focus on helping the community heal. He wants deputies to be sensitive to the community's mourning process.
“When they go out and interact with the community, extend them courtesy. People are hurting here,” West said.
He is planning to make some changes in Lowndes County, starting with the number of units on patrol.
“We’re trying to increase our patrol units. We’re not going to completely stop crime. It’s not going to happen, but hopefully, with more units present we can at least detour some of it,” said West.
West says they have updated information about applying to be a part of the sheriff’s office on their Facebook page, and that he’s pleased to see that so many people are interested in joining.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.