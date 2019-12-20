No. 12 Auburn out to hot 10-0 start

In Thursday’s game, Auburn used a 10-0 run to pull away from the Wolfpack to secure the victory. It was Samir Doughty who got things rolling when he made a tough shot to tie the game. Then, following a Wolfpack turnover, the Tigers regained the lead on a fastbreak slam from Austin Wiley. J’Von McCormick got an and-1 to cap off the 10-0 run to bring Auburn Arena to its feet.