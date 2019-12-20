No. 12 Auburn out to hot 10-0 start

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a great time to be an Auburn Tiger. The football team is headed to the Outback Bowl New Year’s Day, baseball season is around the corner and the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team is off to a hot start.
Bruce Pearl has his No. 12 Tigers (10-0) off to a 10-0 start on the season after defeating a tough NC State (8-3) team in Auburn Arena Thursday night. It’s Auburn’s first 10-0 start since the 1998-99 season when the Tigers won 17 straight to begin the season.
In Thursday’s game, Auburn used a 10-0 run to pull away from the Wolfpack to secure the victory. It was Samir Doughty who got things rolling when he made a tough shot to tie the game. Then, following a Wolfpack turnover, the Tigers regained the lead on a fastbreak slam from Austin Wiley. J’Von McCormick got an and-1 to cap off the 10-0 run to bring Auburn Arena to its feet.
In a game that back-and-forth for the majority of the night, Wiley says the team didn’t waver. No one ever got too high or too low no matter how the game was going.
“We just stick together and don’t get riled up,” said Wiley. “We talk about that at practice. We have to stick together and not let stuff like [losing the lead] affect us. We just kept playing.”
Head coach Bruce Pearl called Thursday night’s win a “really good win.”
The Tigers’ 10-0 start has come behind close, hard-fought wins over South Alabama (70-69), Furman (81-78), Saint Louis (67-61).
The Tigers are averaging 82.6 points per game, led in scoring by Samir Doughty (18.0 ppg). As a team, Auburn is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three.
Auburn’s one of four remaining undefeated teams (No. 12 Auburn, No. 20 San Diego State, Duquesne, Liberty). Auburn’s next test will come Saturday evening against Lehigh. Tip-off is 5 p.m. inside Auburn Arena.
