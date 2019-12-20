Prattville police search for Belk shoplifting suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shoplifted items from a department store.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the theft happened on Dec. 13th at Belk’s. The suspect, captured on surveillance video, allegedly concealed merchandise and left the store without paying.
Police say the suspect took over $700 in merchandise.
If you have any information regarding the identity or the location of the suspect in the video, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number 1-833-AL1-STOP.
