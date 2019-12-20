Reward increased in 2016 case of missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The reward has been increased in the case of a man last seen in 2016.
The reward in the case of missing 67-year-old Brent Talley has been increased by CrimeStoppers to $2,500, the department says. The added reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward being offered by Talley’s family, bringing the total reward to $5,000.
Talley was last seen walking out of his home on Kingswood Road on the morning of Nov. 22, 2016. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers, and a red baseball cap.
According to Talley’s family, he suffers from dementia.
If you have any information regarding the location of Talley, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
