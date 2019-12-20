Second suspect wanted in Dozier bank robbery captured

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The second suspect wanted in connection to an armed bank robbery in Crenshaw County has been captured.
According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Kendrick Flynn was taken into custody on Friday morning by U.S. Marshals.
Deputies say at the time of his arrest, Flynn was found to be in possession of narcotics and guns. The first suspect, Jamie Ryan, 25, was taken into custody the same day as the robbery.
The robbery happened on Dec. 11th at First National Bank in Dozier. Deputies say the suspects got away with $5,000, $4,900 of which was recovered.
Deputies say the case will likely be turned over to federal prosecutors since the crime involved a bank.
