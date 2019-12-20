‘Sgt. Push Up’ pushes through anti-bullying message

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sgt. Push-Up is back in the River Region! The military veteran spent the day at Chick Fil A on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, spreading his anti-bullying message dressed as Santa Claus.
Sgt. Push-Up, whose real name is Patrick Parker, often drives home the message by doing push-ups whenever he’s asked to do. He says his anti-bullying campaign is dear to him because he, himself, was bullied as a child. He’s also published a book on bullying geared toward children.
“When I talk to kids who talk about hurting themselves and parents share with me that this book has helped my child open up to me and express some things to me I had never even known about. That helps me and makes me feel really good," said Parker, a veteran of the Iraq War.
Parker says much of what drives him every day is the multiple attempted suicides every day in America by minors.
Parker visited Vaughn Road Elementary School with the same powerful message one year ago.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.