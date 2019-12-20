Tornado research program based in Alabama gets budget doubled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Considering the events from Monday’s tornado, funding research on storm systems in the South seems like money well spent. However, until this week when the U.S. House of Representatives passed their spending bill the program was close to losing its funding.
VORTEX-SE, the Alabama-based tornado study group, brings unique research to the southeastern region of the country.
“It’s definitely more common in the Southeastern United States to see rapid changes in the environment ahead of severe storms and tornadoes," explained UAH research associate Dr. Tony Lyza. "That can be one forecasting challenge in the Southeastern United States.”
Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt’s office told WAFF 48 News he was able to secure $10 million for the program. His office this move restores funding, expands the program and ultimately “save lives in the future.”
