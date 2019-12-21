Crowd lines streets for Montgomery Christmas and Camellia Bowl Parade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a week of events to help kick off the week’s Camellia Bowl events, on the night before the game, the city’s largest event was held - the Montgomery Christmas and Camellia Bowl Parade downtown.
Fans lined historic Dexter Avenue for Montgomery’s annual event. The parade itself was a sight to see from the lights to the bands.
People love coming out to the Montgomery Christmas and Camellia Bowl Parade, but an event like this doesn’t come together overnight.
“The parade is really a group effort with the entire city of Montgomery. From our traffic engineering department to our parks and rec, to our street maintenance blocking the streets for us every day. We definitely couldn’t do it alone,” said Parade Organizer Jamie Gonzalez.
For the first time in his new position, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed walked in the parade handing out candy. He says this is a good way to get your family involved in the Christmas season.
There were hundreds of people lined up watching the floats go by. Some came across the parade by accident.
“We travel, so we were just in Montgomery checking it out and we saw the streets blocked off and wondered what was going on. So I got on Google and saw there was a parade so here we are,” said Kaitlynn Andrews.
Others wanted to get their family in on what they’ve been enjoying for years.
Viva Brown “I decided to bring my family down here because Montgomery is a special place and it’s the heart. I want to bring my grandkids out here to enjoy the property that they haven’t been able to enjoy. We’ve been there and done that and I would like for them to be able to experience this whole thing that they do every year,” said Viva Brown.
This isn’t the end of this weekend’s activities.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.