6-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at Dallas County home

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 6-year-old was severely injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Dallas County, and authorities are trying to find the people responsible, according to CrimeStoppers.
The shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of County Road 465 in Dallas County between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday, CrimeStoppers said.
A vehicle reportedly stopped in front of the victim’s home and multiple rounds were fired into the residence while the people inside were sleeping. One of the rounds hit a 6-year-old in the leg.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers released video in hopes of identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.
If you have any information about this case, call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password to communicate with investigators.
You may also use 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
