Lee County tornado survivor receives keys to new home

Lee County, Ala. (WSFA) - 998 Lee County Road 39 will always mark the spot where hope was challenged, but not vanquished.
It is the story of Earnestine Reese and her daughter. They rode out of the storm together. Reese suffered a broken hip. They survived by riding out the tornado in their “prayer closet.”
“That’s where I would go in and pray and meditate," said Reese.
Today, the family is the proud owner of a new home, single-story, three-bedroom, two bathrooms complete with a bonus surprise - a Christmas tree. All of this came at the hand of Samaritan’s Purse.
Samaritan’s Purse Founder Franklin Graham says Reese’s story touched him and wanted to help.
“People have lost so much, still thank Him and praise Him, and I thought if they can do that, we can do what we can do. We thank Him," said Graham.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate the occasion. Reese admitted she didn’t know whether they would ever turn the corner after that horrible day earlier this year. But they did and Earnestine Reese will tell you unapologetically they are beyond blessed with their new gift sent from Heaven.
“When I get settled down, give God the glory and thank Him for what He’s done through all of this ministry," said Reese.
Nine months later Earnestine Reese has a new home, a new home paid in full.
Graham says Samaritan’s Purse has helped more than one hundred people in the area along Lee County Road 39 since the story. Graham says Reese’s home will likely be their last major project in Lee County.
