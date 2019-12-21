Longtime Troy coach, Larry Blakeney, honored at Legend Luncheon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 6th annual Camellia Bowl will kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from Cramton Bowl, but before that, Friday was all about honoring a legend in the state of Alabama’s football history.
As both football teams from Arkansas State University and Florida International University, along with Montgomery city leaders and more, gathered at the Renaissance Hotel for the Alabama Football Legend Luncheon, they watched as one of the winningest coaches in the state’s history was honored before them.
Longtime Troy head football coach Larry Blakeney was honored as this year’s legend. He led Troy to 178 wins in 24 seasons as head coach and was the captain as the program navigated through the NAIA up to Division II up to FCS and to where the Troy Trojans football program is today - Division I.
Before his time at Troy, Blakeney was a longtime assistant coach at his alma mater of Auburn University under legendary head coach Pat Dye, who has also been honored at the Legend Luncheon.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.