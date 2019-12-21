Bryan Stevenson, Michael B. Jordan talk upcoming movie ‘Just Mercy’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, WSFA 12 News got the opportunity to speak with the star of the new movie “Just Mercy” based on the book of the same title by Equal Justice Initiative Founder Bryan Stevenson.
Well-known actor Michael B. Jordan portrays Stevenson in the movie, which chronicles a famous legal case early in Stevenson’s career in which an Alabama death row prisoner was vindicated.
Jordan was in Montgomery Friday to talk about his experience during filming.
“I think the work that he’s doing here is amazing. It’s truly something special and I want to make sure I did it right and I made him proud, so I put everything I had into the movie and made sure we were accurate and thorough and lived up to his standards,” said Jordan.
“I’ve never imagined that something like this would be a part of that journey, but I’m excited about people learning more, seeing more, the performances will get you closer to the humanity and the dignity of the people that I fight for, the people that I represent,” said Stevenson.
The Equal Justice Initiative is also responsible for the new Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery and the Legacy Museum.
Jamie Foxx also stars in “Just Mercy” which opens in select theaters on Christmas Day and will be released nationwide on Jan. 10.
