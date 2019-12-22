Bessemer woman missing since Thursday found

Nicasia Destiny Fields (Source: Bessemer PD)
By WBRC Staff | December 22, 2019 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 6:21 AM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: According to Bessemer Police, 26-year-old Nicasia Destiny Fields has been found alive. No word on her condition.

ORIGINAL: Bessemer police are asking for your help locating a missing woman.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Nicasia Destiny Fields was last seen Thursday morning around 10 a.m. in the Burstall area.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top. She is believed to be carrying an overnight bag.

Authorities ask that anyone has information to contact dispatch at 205-425-2411 or if you would like to remain anonymous call the Tipline at 205-428-3541.

UPDATE !! NICASIA DESTINY FIELDS has been located and is safe. Thanks to all who shared and commented to help find her.

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Saturday, December 21, 2019

