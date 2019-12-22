Bessemer woman missing since Thursday found

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: According to Bessemer Police, 26-year-old Nicasia Destiny Fields has been found alive. No word on her condition.
ORIGINAL: Bessemer police are asking for your help locating a missing woman.
According to authorities, 26-year-old Nicasia Destiny Fields was last seen Thursday morning around 10 a.m. in the Burstall area.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top. She is believed to be carrying an overnight bag.
Authorities ask that anyone has information to contact dispatch at 205-425-2411 or if you would like to remain anonymous call the Tipline at 205-428-3541.
