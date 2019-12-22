Enterprise community remembers fallen hero

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise community came together Saturday to pay their respects to a hero.
Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson was remembered by family and friends.
It’s been 15 days since Ensign Watson died a hero, sacrificing his life to save others.
Until then few knew of Joshua Watson but those who did are not surprised by his bravery.
Joshua's former JROTC instructor John Albrecht knew him well.
“He was totally dedicated to getting it accomplished and reaching his goal,” Albrecht said.
Not only did Joshua excel in the classroom he also had lots of compassion.
“He helped everybody he could. He would do practice and then he would go around and help students who were struggling academically,” Albrecht said.
From Enterprise High School Josh headed to the U.S. Naval Academy filled with determination to do it his way---and the Navy’s way.
Joshua’s friend, Kynedy Allison, who he met at the academy, said, “He very much did what he thought was right and if people had something to say about that he didn’t really care.”
Another friend, Glenn Grant, said, “He was stubborn. Josh knew what he wanted and he wasn’t going to let anyone tell him otherwise.”
That stubbornness likely saved many lives at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. When a man went berserk and started firing Joshua, who was wounded, crawled to save others.
He couldn't save himself.
“If you were in a pinch he would help you out with whatever he could. He really loved the people close to him and he was just a very hardworking, independent, amazing person,” said Allison.
Ensign Watson had been assigned to Pensacola for only two weeks.
The last weekend he spent with his family they decorated a Christmas tree.
The lights on that tree remind us that Joshua’s life will shine forever. Joshua Watson will be laid to rest at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo on Sunday, December 22nd at 2 p.m.