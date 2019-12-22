13 wounded in shooting at Chicago memorial for slain person

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a house party that wounded 13 people, four of them critically.
Authorities say Marciano White was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party.
The victims range in age from 16 to 48.
Police say they suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with victims at a Chicago hospital.
She called the shooting “an act of cowardice.”
