Prattville police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville Police Department officer was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Saturday night, according to the department’s Facebook page.
PPD posted that the officer was directing traffic at an accident. According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, PPD officers were assisting state troopers with the accident on Highway 31 north near the Interstate 65 Pine Level exit (exit 186).
Thompson said the driver who hit the officer did not leave the scene and troopers are handling the investigation. He said the PPD officers at the scene were wearing fluorescent vests and the injured officer was released from the hospital Sunday night and is expected to make a full recovery.
