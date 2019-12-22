Security guard killed in shooting at Enterprise lounge

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A security guard was shot in the back early Sunday morning at the Daleville Lounge, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
EPD advises officers responded to the scene and discovered the security guard had been shot during a fight involving a large group of people inside the lounge. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Stevie Lamaric Franklin of Troy, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital a short time later.
EPD asks anyone with information in this investigation call 334-347-2222 or leave a tip here.
