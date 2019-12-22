Warm, sunny Christmas for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a difference a day makes! Warm sunshine makes a huge comeback today; with a bright, blue sky, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. No rain, no snow, no ice, no wind, no problems!
If you like that kind of thing, you’ll enjoy our Christmas Day forecast, too. Expect a cool start Christmas morning - upper 40s and lower 50s - but, with ample sun, we’ll warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees again.
In case you were wondering, Christmas can offer up a huge variety of weather. I remember the Christmas of 2010 vividly; rain changed to snow across our northern and eastern counties, there was even a light accumulation of snow in parts of Tallapoosa, Lee and Chambers counties. Then, two years later, we covered a tornado outbreak on Christmas Day of 2012. Multiple tornadoes struck our area, including an EF-2 tornado in Lowndes County.
So, maybe sunshine and 70 degrees isn’t so bad.
More dry, sunny and warm weather continues Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase Saturday and Sunday; a few isolated showers are possible Saturday and Saturday night, but the better rain chance is Sunday and Sunday night.
A strong cold front will blow through the state; with strong jet stream dynamics and wind shear in place, there could be a few strong or severe storms. The possible limiting factor will be how much warm, muggy air moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. We will have a clearer picture of this potential storm risk later this week, so check back for updates.
Winter returns early next week; sharply colder air rolls into Alabama by Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.