Class Act teacher has student-centered attitude

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Imagine being a band director at a brand new school; A school that doesn’t even have a fight song yet.
What would you do? If you’re like our Class Act Winner this week, you start writing one!
The Pike Road High School Band is small but growing. Pike Road High School’s Band Director Patrick Darby has set some lofty goals for them like one day marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“We had to have a fight song for the school so I had the honor of writing the school’s fight song. We also got to revive the original Pike Road alma mater. So there’s a lot of tradition and pride in that and I’m so excited,” said Darby.
The band programs just started. In fact, the marching band is still working on getting uniforms. Darby said he believes in his student musicians.
“Let’s do just a little bit of that one. Show off. Might as well,” Darby said with a smile.
Being the first band at the new school is an honor and hard work, but this Class Act Teacher says it’s a dream come true.
“This is fun for me. I love doing it. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but without these students, it’s not a band. They’re the reason that we’re here.”
Congratulations, Patrick Darby! That student-centered attitude is part of what makes you this week’s Class Act Teacher!
