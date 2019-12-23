Guest editorial: Jesus is the reason for the season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crowded stores, busy streets, holiday joy and an abundance of Christmas Toys. It’s an amazing season to observe the illustration of love by the sharing of gifts and hugs.
It’s easy, in this season, to allow the hurry and shopping sprees supersede the reason. But one night, He decided to come.
In a stable, lying in a manger was love, joy, and peace all wrapped in swaddling clothes. In spite of what you don’t unwrap in this season, no matter what gifts you receive and don’t desire. Whether you’re surrounded by loved ones or feeling a void from a loved one gone on.
Always remember, the reason for this Season is Jesus Christ who came to liberate us all from pain and strife, He brought hope and new life and this gift has your name on it! Merry Christmas and open your gift!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.