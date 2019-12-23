Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say Tucson City Hall had been bugged for several months _ with bedbugs that is. The Arizona Daily Star reports officials said it took nearly three months to remove the small insects from the Arizona municipal building. Exterminators sprayed every floor of City Hall to get rid of the little bloodsuckers. Officials believe the bedbugs were brought in accidentally from an outside source. A Tucson spokesman said that after the three-month removal effort, the city also had to hire a Phoenix company earlier this month to bring in a specially trained dog to sniff out the remaining bugs.