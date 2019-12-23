Montgomery police identify victim of Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 50-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday.
According to Montgomery police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on the Northern Boulevard near Lagoon Park. The driver, Michael Avery, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation indicates the Toyota was traveling westbound on the Northern Boulevard when, for some unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
