National Children’s Advocacy Center: More sexual, physical abuse cases reported after holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holiday break from school can be a dangerous time for children.
WAFF 48 News talked with Pam Clasgens, a prevention director for the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville. She says the center typically gets more reports of physical and sexual abuse incidents after the holiday break from school.
Clasgens says if you notice your child seems withdrawn or their mood is changing, that's a clue something is bothering them. And she says you should get the conversation started by asking them is something going on.
Even if your child doesn’t want to report an incident of abuse right then, Clasgens says you are opening up the door. And Clasgens says cases of abuse aren’t always in person-and warns that kids can be left alone with electronics while adults are caught up in the holiday rush.
“Sometimes people pretend to be somebody or something that they’re not online and that's really confusing for kids so we want to make sure as parents that we're talking to our kids, what are you doing online, where are you going online, who are you talking to,” says Clasgens.
Clasgens also says it's important to remind kids to never give out any personal information online.
