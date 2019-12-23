Pastor calls for action after 2 killed in Tuskegee shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kita Moss is a pastor at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee.
Over the past five months, Moss said, the crime in Tuskegee has gotten worse.
“In the last five months that I’ve been pastoring at Emmanuel, it has gotten worse day by day. It’s something every day, it’s a shooting every day and it is very much disturbing," Moss said.
“It is a tragedy that two individuals lost their lives. As we released, we have Quentravious Heard, a 21-year-old male from the Auburn area, and we also had Quanisha Robinson. She was 23 years of age and she was also pregnant at the time," Lyod Jenkins, assistant police chief for the Tuskegee Police Department, said.
The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Davison Street, just two miles from Moss’s church.
“It’s a sad day when you can’t go to church on Sunday or Wednesday, or whenever you worship, and you have to worry about violence,” Moss said.
That’s why Moss is calling on other city leaders to take action.
“My job and my assignment is to gather other group leaders to get them to understand, to have a like mind that this has to stop. The only way that it’s going to stop is if we come together with a collective and concerted effort to influence and impact these youngsters to put these pistols down and to pick their bibles up," Moss said.
