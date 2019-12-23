Smiths Station man clings to bridge support after vehicle crashes into creek

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station man is safe after a scary situation overnight led to him hanging on for his life.
Just before 2:30 a.m., an unidentified 20-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Lee Rd. 197. The vehicle went into the creek and the driver was able to escape the sinking vehicle.
Once outside of the vehicle, the man had to hold onto a bridge support to avoid being swept downstream.
Police say he was able to escape the creek with the help of some of his family members.
Authorities say the vehicle will remain in the creek until the levels recede enough for crews to safely remove it.
The Smiths Station Fire Department says the driver was not hurt and refused transport to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.