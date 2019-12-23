Suspect charged after victim robbed, sexually assaulted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 20-year-old man is facing charges after a victim reported being sexually assaulted and robbed.
Lt. Jarrett Williams says Patrick Allen Ivey is charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree, and robbery first degree.
According to Williams, Ivey was arrested after a robbery investigation which began Friday around 10:40 p.m. The victim reported to officers she was meeting the suspect to sell property when she was sexually assaulted and robbed.
An arrest report indicates the suspect held the victim at gunpoint inside her home during the incident. The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and $115 before leaving.
On Saturday, Williams says officers attempted to stop a vehicle related to the case. After a brief pursuit, Ivey was taken into custody and charged.
Ivey was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $180,000 bond.
While this was not a random act, police wanted to remind all citizens that the department precincts have dedicated parking spaces for internet exchange. The precincts are located at 320 N. Ripley Street and 3003 E. South Boulevard, also known as South Central.
