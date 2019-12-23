Union Springs woman killed in Macon Co. single-vehicle accident

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Bullock County woman has died after a single-vehicle accident in Macon County early this morning.
54-year-old Alfretia Jones Chambliss of Union Springs was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Impala she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.
The accident happened on Macon County 47 near U.S. Hwy. 29, approximately 12 miles south of Tuskegee at approximately 7:40 a.m.
Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA state troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.