65-year-old man dies days after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers and fire medics responded to the West Boulevard and Hayneville Road at around 5:04 p.m. Friday in response to the crash involving a 1995 Ford Explorer and a 2001 Chevrolet Prism.
MPD said the driver of the Explorer, 65-year-old Joseph Moore, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to UAB for further treatment. He was pronounced dead on Sunday. The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries.
MPD’s initial investigation indicates the Explorer was traveling westbound on Hayneville Road when it collided with the Prism, which was traveling north on the West Boulevard. The investigation is ongoing.
