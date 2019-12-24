3 arrested after meth, other drugs found during traffic stop

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been arrested by the Troy Police Department and charged with multiple drug offenses.
According to police, Brandon Ladon Arnold, 34, of Jack, Eddie Ford Paramore, 55, of Goshen, and Angela Carol Edwards, 57, of Troy were arrested Saturday after a Troy officer conducted a traffic stop. A K-9 trained in narcotics detection alerted police to a narcotics odor in the car, and after a search, officers reportedly found more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers reportedly also found drug paraphernalia used to smoke illegal narcotics, digital scales, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone. Arnold, Paramore and Edwards are each charged with drug trafficking - methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
All three suspects were taken to the Troy City Jail, where bond was set at $54,000 for each person.
