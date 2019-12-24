Free lunch for kids over Christmas break in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lunch is being provided to children who might not have one otherwise during Christmas break.
It's part of the City of Dothan’s at-risk meals program.
The program ensures students get a nutritious meal even when school is out.
Meals are offered Monday through Friday from December 23 to January 3 at Wiregrass Recreation Center and Andrew Belle Recreation Center.
Any child 18 or younger can visit one of the centers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The only rule is that meals must be consumed at the center.
"You don’t have to be registered. You don’t have to be a part of the program. Just come in and get a nutritious meal,” says Dothan Leisure Service programs coordinator Stephanie Wingfield.
The centers will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.