Man charged with assault after Christmas Eve stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, William Jones, 51, is charged with first-degree assault. The stabbing happened after midnight in the 3400 block of South Court Street and the victim sustained a serious wound during a fight with several people.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Williams says, and Jones was taken into custody a short time after the offense. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
