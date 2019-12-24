Maxwell’s Civil Air Patrol plays crucial role in Massachusetts plane rescue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell has a long rich history. CAP got its start 78 years ago this month.
“We do a lot of missions but primarily focused on search/rescue and disaster relief. We have 66,000 volunteers across the United State,” said John Desmarais, Director of Operations for CAP.
A handful of those volunteers played a vital role in directing first responders to the site of a plane crash in Florida, Massachusetts.
“This is actually showing the airplane above the ground. They were able to provide a hit and target location,” said Desmarais as he pointed to the video map.
The plane went down three nights ago. The FAA sent out the initial alert and within minutes CAP was on the search and find mission.
“In a minute we were on the mission,” said John Henderson, National Radar Analysis Vice Commander for the Civil Air Patrol.
John Henderson was part of the team. We interviewed Henderson via video hook-up from Washington state.
“Within 7 minutes we had a positive position and 48 minutes later they made the rescue,” Henderson said.
“You can see it get smaller and smaller as it gets closer to the ground,” said Desmarais.
Using high tech software, CAP personnel managed to place emergency personnel within 50 yards of the site. The three on board were headed to Vermont on a skiing trip. The pilot reported engine failure. The plane broke into pieces. The three onboard suffered minor injuries despite temperatures hovering around 7 degrees. The survivors shivered in the dark of night on a snowy mountaintop.
“They did great where they all survived,” said Henderson.
The remarkable part of the rescue is that CAP pilots never left the ground. Much of the rescue was organized from CAP headquarters at Maxwell, some 12 hundred miles away.
“It makes it worthwhile every day,” said Desmarais.
The technology did much more than save a few lives up in Massachusetts. It also brought the plane survivors a tremendous gift. They’ll all be home for Christmas.
The survivors were the pilot, a 47-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old. The adults walked away from the wreckage while the teen had to be carried out.
