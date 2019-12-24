Millbrook teen charged in 2 armed robberies

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies that happened nearly a month apart.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, Jordan T. Epkins is charged with first-degree robbery. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Elmore County Jail.
Johnson advises on Nov. 27, officers responded to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge Road in regard to an armed robbery that had occurred at a home. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old reported that they were approached by two male suspects, who exited a tan-colored Chevy Tahoe, driven by a female suspect. One of the males pulled his shirt up, revealing a handgun concealed in his waistband, and demanded both victims give up their cell phones and cash. The victims complied and both males returned to the vehicle, which was last seen traveling towards Camp Grandview Road. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
On Sunday, Johnson says officers responded to the 2300 Block of Main Street in regard to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Two 17-year-olds state they were standing in front of a business when they were approached by Epkins and an unidentified male suspect, who asked for a ride to a nearby home. Epkins allegedly went into the residence and returned to the victim’s vehicle brandishing a handgun. Both victims state that Epkins demanded they give him their cell phones and any cash that they had. One of the victims was struck several times when he refused to unlock his cell phone. Both suspects were last seen walking southbound on Main Street, towards Water Drive.
Epkins is being held under a $400,000 bond. He is being charged as an adult.
Johnson said Millbrook investigators are still attempting to identify the other suspects involved in the robberies
