Millbrook teen charged in 2 armed robberies

On Sunday, Johnson says officers responded to the 2300 Block of Main Street in regard to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Two 17-year-olds state they were standing in front of a business when they were approached by Epkins and an unidentified male suspect, who asked for a ride to a nearby home. Epkins allegedly went into the residence and returned to the victim’s vehicle brandishing a handgun. Both victims state that Epkins demanded they give him their cell phones and any cash that they had. One of the victims was struck several times when he refused to unlock his cell phone. Both suspects were last seen walking southbound on Main Street, towards Water Drive.