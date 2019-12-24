Montgomery police surprise former city jail inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -In the spirit of Christmas, Montgomery police surprised a former city jail inmate with something to help him get a fresh start.
According to a department Facebook post, while incarcerated in the jail, Gregory led by example and was a model inmate. Gregory had a positive attitude and concentrated on what he could do to make his life better.
All Gregory wanted for Christmas was a bike so he would be able to find a job after he was released.
That is where the Montgomery Police Department stepped in. Officers presented Gregory with a new bike to help in his efforts to achieve his goal.
“We believe in second chances and certainly hope Gregory the best for 2020 and beyond,” the post read.
