Police: Theft leads to Pinson man being charged with child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pinson man suspected of theft has been arrested on child pornography charges.
The Trussville Police Department says 38-year-old Benjamin Norris is being held in Jefferson County Jail after hundreds of images containing child pornography were found on his cellphone.
The images were found after a search warrant was obtained after Norris was named as the primary suspect for stealing electronics from Sam’s Club. The cellphone was left at the scene by the suspect.
